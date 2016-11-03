...And Don't Miss:

|
Game Results
RinkWorks Classics
With all the benevolence and good cheer in the world, sometimes it's hard to stay bitter and spiteful. This short story collection should fix that.
What's New
January 12, 2017
The Oscar Nominations Predictions Game is open! Log in now to make your guesses! The game closes on January 23, 2017.
January 1, 2017
A new Monster Arena tournament begins today! Register within the week to enter.
December 18, 2016
A new Site Market Game starts today!
November 3, 2016
Star Wars and Harry Potter spin-offs are imminent, but you knew that. What else is on its way to your local movie theater? Visit our Holiday Movie Preview, 2016 for more.
In The Mystery of Paradise Island, a group of unsuspecting strangers find themselves trapped on a remote tropical island with a serial killer loose among them.
RinkWorks' most enduringly popular feature, The Dialectizer adds color to your text with hilarious results.
An invaluable tool for creating names for fantasy novels and games.
And that's not all! The above is only a sampling of the content RinkWorks has to offer. Check out our Site Guide for the complete list of RinkWorks entertainment features.